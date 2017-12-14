Motorcyclist in critical condition after accident in Moline

On Thursday, December 14, 2017, first responders were dispatched to the 4800 block 4th Avenue in Moline for an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

On arrival, officers located four occupants of an SUV and a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old East Moline resident, was taken to a local hospital and then transported by MedForce to OSF-St. Francis in Peoria for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The operator is in critical condition at this time.

An infant in the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The three others in the SUV, two of them also children, were not injured.

The roadway was shut down for a period of time while Moline Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Division investigated.