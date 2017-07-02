Motorcyclist killed in multiple vehicle crash near Thomson

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving three vehicles Saturday, July 1st in Carroll County, Illinois. The sheriff's department responded just before 5 o'clock to Route 84 and Three Mile Road just north of Thomson.

Officials say the southbound motorcycle was passing several vehicles when it collided with a northbound car making a turn. The motorcyclist was ejected, then hit by another vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver is not yet being released.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were transported Mercy Hospital in Clinton, Iowa by Savanna and Thomson ambulances. The crash remains under investigation.