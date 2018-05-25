Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with SUV in Davenport

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving an SUV in Davenport Friday, May 25, 2018.

According to police, just before 11 a.m., the SUV was eastbound on Rockingham Road and turning left onto Pine Street when it crashed with the westbound motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital and air-lifted to a hospital in Iowa city with life-threatening injuries.

Police say based on witness interviews and physical evidence, speed was a major factor in the accident, but no charges have been filed.

