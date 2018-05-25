Motorcyclist thrown from bike after trying to pass tractor in Carroll County

One man has been hospitalized after a vehicle accident in Carroll County. On Thursday, just after 4 p.m., officials were called to Mount Carroll for the accident.

Police say Keith Rath, or rural Savanna, was driving a farm tractor when he was struck by a motorcycle. Rath was making a left turn when a motorcycle driven by Loran Hoffman of Clinton struck the tractor. Hoffman tried passing Rath in a no passing zone.

Hoffman was thrown from the motorcycle and was taken to the hospital. Hoffman's condition is unknown at this time. Rath was uninjured during the accident.

Carroll County Sheriff was assisted by Savanna Fire, Savanna Ambulance and Illinois State Police.

The accident is still under investigation.