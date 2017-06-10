Motorcyclists ride for veterans and PTSD awareness in Davenport

Motorcycle riders joined city leaders, Congressman Dave Loebsack, and the Friends of Veterans Memorial Park for a ride for veterans Saturday.

The event was two-fold: it raised money for two local veterans organizations to help with PTSD and raised awareness about the second phase of Veterans Memorial Park.

Riders went 125 miles stopping at five different VFWs before ending at the Davenport American Legion.

Organizer Bill Churchill says a ride like this is meant to help struggling vets right here in the QC.

"It's absolutely horrendous to me that we have this statistic that 20 veterans a day are committing suicide, that's just absolutely unacceptable. We've had them here in the Quad Cities. So it's not just something happening around the country, it's happening right here in the Quad Cities," said Churchill.

The cost to ride Saturday was $10 for one rider or $15 for two.

The Friends of Veterans Memorial Park want to expand the park near the Marquette Street landing.