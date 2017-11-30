Mount Pleasant, Iowa man arrested on multiple drug and burglary charges

Officials say an investigation led to the arrest of Mount Pleasant man on multiple drug and burglary charges. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Tuesday, November 28 at 701 W. Henry Street in Mount Pleasant. The search warrant was part of an ongoing, lengthy investigation of multiple burglaries. Officials say the search resulted in the recovery of illegal narcotics and stolen property.

David Mertens, 39, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested and charged with theft 2nd degree - possession of stolen property (class D felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (class C felony), possession of marijuana – 3rd or subsequent offense (class D felony), burglary 3rd degree by aiding & abetting (class D felony), possession of synthetics (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation & execution of the search warrant by the Mount Pleasant Police Department & New London Police Department.

