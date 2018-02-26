MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) Mt. Pleasant is headed back to the state tournament for the second-consecutive season.
The Panthers knocked off solon, 68-47, Monday night in a class 3A substate final.
Kieran Kohorf and Brady Sartorius each scored 18 points to lead the Panthers.
Mt. Pleasant will play in the opening round at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, March 6.
Mount Pleasant clinches second-straight state tournament berth
