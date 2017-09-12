Mount Pleasant men charged with burglary

The Henry County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of vandalism just after 3:00 pm on Monday, September 11th.

When officers arrived at the location on the 2900 block of Lexington Avenue officers found an abandoned mobile home had been burglarized.

According to officers, an investigation determined 18-year-old Ethan Carter, 20-year-old Kamerin Olson and 18-year-old Ed Bagwell, all three from Mount Pleasant entered the abandoned home.

The three men are charged with burglary.