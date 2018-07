A Mount Union man has been arrested after allegedly shooting off a gun on the 4th of July.

Police say 44-year-old David Stott was arrested after firing "several handgun rounds" into the air in the 100 block of South Spearman Street. Police were called to the area following a report of fireworks and gunshots.

Stott is being charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct.