Mountain lion breaks into home, kills house cat

Boulder Police on Friday tweeted a remarkable photo of a mountain lion trapped inside a home.

According to the tweet, the creature entered through a screen door and, while no humans were injured, “a house cat was killed.”

The Associated Press reports the homeowner returned late Thursday night to find the mountain lion trapped inside.

It roamed from room to room for more than an hour before officers using non-lethal rounds scared it outside and away from the neighborhood.

Boulder Police advise the public to keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when not at home, adding this is also “good advice for bears and burglars.”