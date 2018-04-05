Move Over, Slow Down law expanded

On April 4, 2018, Governor Kim Reynolds signed 21 bills into law.

One of those included an expansion of the "Move Over, Slow Down" law that has been in place since 2002.

With the signing, the law now requires drivers to change lanes if there is a stationary motor with flashing lights. If a driver can't move over, they must slow down and be prepared to stop if necessary.

Other changes also included changing the wording of displaying flashing lights to include all colors of flashing lights, as opposed to the yellow, amber, white, red, or red and blue lights.

The law originally required drivers to move over or slow down for stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles.

The law was expanded in the summer of 2017 to also require drivers to abide by the Move Over, Slow Down law for utility vehicles with their lights flashing.

The fine for a driver who doesn't move over under the law is $100.

In the 2018 signing, this now includes not only emergency vehicle violations but also emergency vehicle and equipment-related violations. The $100 fine list now includes emergency vehicles, fire apparatus and equipment, and police bicycles.

However, if you violate the law and cause damage to a vehicle or bodily injury, the fine and repercussions increase.

Read the full rules for the law on the Iowa DOT website or find a link to House File 2304 in the right column.