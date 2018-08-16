Move-in day at Augustana College

It's move-in day on the Augustana College campus and aside from hauling boxes, it's also a day of celebration for the freshman class.

The Class of 2022 is comprised of 660 students from 18 states and 26 countries. Families started to arrive in the morning to get their students settled in. Then, in the afternoon, the new students gathered on Charles D. Lindberg Football Field to help form a giant "A".

In addition, letters written by alumni will be delivered to each room to welcome the students and offer advice, share memories and offer best wishes.

