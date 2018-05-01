Moxie Solar Illinois opens headquarters in Dixon

Moxie Solar Illinois LLC has announced the opening of its headquarters and regional distribution center located in the former Walter C. Knack building in Dixon, IL.

Moxie Solar Illinois is a full-service solar installer, offering custom start-to-finish solar solutions to it’s residential, commercial, agricultural, and municipal customers. Moxie Solar IL has plans to create 50 jobs in the Dixon area in the next 36 months.

Moxie Solar Illinois LLC was founded by Jenn Hall in December 2017. Jenn Hall is the spouse of Jason Hall, who is the founder and CEO of Moxie Solar Inc., headquartered out of North Liberty, IA.