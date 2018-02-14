Mt. Olympus Theme Park building destroyed in fire

The Delton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Mt. Olympus Theme Park on Wednesday around 3:55 a.m.

According to the release, when crews arrived the single-story maintenance building was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was put out around 5 a.m.

The building contained maintenance equipment used by the theme park and is a total loss after the fire.

Authorities say operations of the resort were not directly impacted and there was no damage to neighboring buildings.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and it is under investigation.

View the original story on WMTV's website.