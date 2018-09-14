Mt. Pleasant Police looking for a bank robber.

The search is on for a man police say robbed a bank in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa Friday morning.

Police say a man walked into the US Bank around 11:45 a.m. located in the 300 block of E. Washington Street and took some money. The male suspect then drove off in a pickup truck northbound from the bank. Police say the suspect did not show any weapon during the crime. If you have any information, call 319-385-1450.