Mt. Pleasant community holds vigil for 32 men taken into custody by ICE Agents

Dozens gathered at the Henry County Courthouse in Mt. Pleasant holding signs and listening to speakers.

"These types of actions separate families," said Carolyn Avela. She spoke to the crowd standing on a wooden box with a translator standing next to her. "They're human beings, this is not right."

This rally comes after ICE Agents arrested 32 men for immigration violations at Midwest Precast Concrete in Mt. Pleasant.

Avela had six cousins detained Wednesday.

"These automatic deportations need to stop. These actions need to stop," she added from the makeshift podium.

Pastor Trey Hegar of First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant says those taken into custody were all in different levels of their immigration status. Some were working toward legal or work status, others had that status and were working to regain it and some were not.

"There were others who had been long in the process close to citizenship," Pastor Hegar said from the same makeshift podium Avela spoke from to a group of dozens of people in a semi-circle. "Yes there were criminals that were taken too."

We reached out to Midwest Precast Concrete, the company where the men were taken from Wednesday.

The response from Jeff Moehle, the President of MPC via email read "We appreciate you giving us a chance to tell our side of the story but we really are concentrating on producing precast and need to move on."

hegar says only one child was displaced but is being taken care of by a family member, other families are working to find representation and bail money.

"When they were taken from their families, they lost their primary bread winner," he said.

Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Ron Archer and other residents spoke at a community forum Thursday afternoon.

Chief Archer answered questions from the community and also said he stands by the actions of ICE, saying people should follow the law.