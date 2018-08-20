Mt. Pleasant man arrested after police say he fired gun while driving

Police in Mt. Pleasant are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Sunday morning just before 5 a.m.

Police say shots were reported from a car as it traveled past Continental Contitech on 400 Goodyear Road. Witnesses provided a car description to officers who were able to locate the car and pull it over.

Officers say 27-year-old Dakota Tusing of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on charges with Driving Under Suspension, interference with Official Acts, Possession of Marijuana, Carrying Weapons and Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.