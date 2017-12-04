Much Colder This Week

Highs will race well into the 60s ahead of a strong cold front. This cold front will change up the weather pattern for our area and bring below normal temps for the rest of the week.

West winds will gust close to 50mph by early Tuesday and wind chills will be in the teens. With below normal temps in play for the rest of the week any clipper system that moves through will fall in the form of snow. The first chance will be on Friday with several more chances into next week.

Long story short, while snow chances are low, due to confidence in timing and strength, most of the midwest and the QCA will likely see accumulating snow in the next two weeks.