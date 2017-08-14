Much Needed Rain Likely This Week

August has been a remarkably dry month for the QCA. In fact we are now in the midst of the driest start to the month on record. The last time we went this far into the month with only a trace of rain was 1978! This streak should come to an end this week. Scattered storms are possible both today and Tuesday, but better rain chances arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. This looks to be a soaking rain that would be a welcomed sight to farmers and gardeners.