A storm system will approach the area from the south which will bring much needed rain to areas under moderate drought. While it won't be enough to cure it, it will be enough to at least soak the ground. In August we average nearly 1" of rainfall a week and this system look to bring us around a half inch area wide. There may be more to come too as we are watching a storm system for Friday night, but it doesn't look promising right now.
Much Needed Rain On The Way Tonight
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Tue 3:31 AM, Aug 14, 2018