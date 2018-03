According to Iowa DOT, a crash is blocking I-80 westbound just west of West Branch.

Iowa 511 said this is between Exit 253 and 249. On the DOT cameras, TV-6 can see this involves multiple vehicles.

According to the DOT, drivers should expect an over 20 minute delay traveling westbound and a short delay eastbound as well.

The department also advises drivers not to travel on I-80 because roads are completely covered.