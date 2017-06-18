Multiple Agencies respond to rollover accident on I-80 near Brady Street

Davenport Police, along with Iowa State Patrol and Scott County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 80 East Bound near the Brady Street Exit.

It happened after 5 p.m. Sunday night.

A blue two door sedan rolled at least once and was resting on its wheels next to a semi in the ditch.

No word on if any injuries occurred in the accident, though an ambulance was on scene.

The right lane of I-80 East Bound was closed while crews responded, traffic was backed up in the area.