Multiple Davenport squad cars respond to West High School after fight breaks out on Tuesday

After a fight broke out at West High School on Tuesday, March 6, multiple squad cars from the Davenport Police Department responded.

Davenport police tell us they were dispatched to West approximately at 11:43 a.m. regarding subjects involved in a fight. According to Davenport Schools, around half a dozen of students were involved in a fight that began over something unrelated to the school. After this began, a school resource officer called for assistance from police.

When asked if there were any injuries, the school tells us there have been no reports of injuries or of anyone being hospitalized.

Police say the involved parties were separated and that the administration at West is "working through their administrative procedures" and that there were "no major issues."

