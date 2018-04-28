Multiple QCA organizations give back to the community in a day of service

It was a full day of service across the QCA as multiple groups gave back and protected those in need. Rebuilding Together, an organization that fixes appliances in low-income homes patched up multiple houses in Rock Island and Moline. The month of April is rebuilding month, so it made sense for the organization to give back.

One of the beneficiaries of that service work was Keith Williams, someone who lost their sight to diabetes several years ago. "From my vantage point it's what we call in faith a blessing," said Williams. "Being off work, I didn't have the funds like I would usually have and living on a fixed income this was a Godsend."

American Red Cross of the QCA also got in on the action today, the local Moline chapter installed over 1,000 smoke alarms in 5 different cities in throughout the area. Organizers also offered advice to those who may need assistance in case of an emergency, such as escape plans. It was a part of their national campaign titled, 'Sound the Alarm.'

"7 people a day parish in home fires so we're here checking smoke detectors hoping to alleviate that, and maybe lower the statistic," said American Red Cross board member, Cathie Whiteside.