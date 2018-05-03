Multiple Quad City Area K9's receive NarCan kits from nonprofit organization K-9 Heroes

A nonprofit organization named Protecting K9 Heroes has donated multple NarCan kits to local K9's.

Spike, a 6.5-year-old German Shepherd works with the Scott County Sheriff's Office in Davenport and received his NarCan kit thanks to the organization. Spike is assigned to Deputy Greg Hill, the two have been partners for 5 years. Spike is a workaholic, oves his king ball and being with Hill. He dislikes being left at home.

Spike was granted a Narcan Kit, and WRTP K9 First Aid Medical Kit. These gifts of protection were made possible by a donation to Protecting K9 Heroes and sponsored by Pauline Lustro of Chicago.

6-year-old Elko is with the Silvis Police Department and he also received a NarCan kit. Elko enjoys chasing his ball and meeting everyone that he can. He has been partners with Officer John Vanhyning for 5 years.

7-year-old Jorik is a Belgian Malinois and has been assigned to Sergeant Glenn Hampton in Cambridge, Illinois for 7 years. Jorik enjoys tennis balls, running and working. He does not like going into his kennel, or taking his heartworm pills.

Manny, a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd is with the Buffalo Police Department and has been with Officer J. Bujalski for little over a year. Manny enjoys going for walks and training. He does not like his tug toy being taken away from him and he doesn't like getting shots at the vet.

Manny received his NarCan Kit and WRTP K9 First Aid Kit. His kit was made possible by donations to Protecting K9 Heroes.

"Protecting K9 Heroes purchases their K9 Medical and Trauma kits from “We Ride to Provide” located in Georgia. Any medical supplies used on the Officer or K9, are replaced free of charge.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, blocks the effects of opioids and reverses overdoses within 2-5 minutes. The kit comes preassembled with all the supplies that are needed to safely administer Naloxone. Each kit includes one 2ml Naloxone luer lock syringe, and one mucosal atomization device. After being administered, the K9 must still be seen by a veterinarian. Unfortunately, we are losing K9s to the drug epidemic during searches and our goal is to have their handlers properly equipped in the case of emergencies. Handlers are instructed to receive training from their local veterinarians on the proper use of this product.

Protecting K9 Heroes NFP Ltd is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. We can protect K-9s through donations and support from the community. It is our mission to reduce the amount of K-9 related deaths throughout the United States by supplying as many of them with the protection they need. We offer Multi-Threat Ballistic Vests, K9 First Aid Kits, and Naloxone (Narcan) Kits. If you are interested in making a tax-deductible donation, you may donate through our website at www.protectingk9heroes.com or checks can be mailed to: Protecting K9 Heroes P.O. Box 422 Glenwood, IL 60425. We can be reached at 708-480-2292. "