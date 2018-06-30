UPDATE: Multiple agencies investigating accident at Davenport Airport

UPDATE, 10:40 A.M.: A man is dead after a chase with Iowa State Patrol Saturday morning.

Troopers say they got a call about a reckless driver in Clinton County Saturday morning. After locating the car, troopers pursued the vehicle to the Davenport Airport. They say the driver went through the airport gates and crashed into a fuel tank.

The car caught fire and trooper say the man got out. According to ISP, the man tried to run from police but eventually got back inside the burning car and later died.

The man's identity is not being released at this time.

ORIGINAL: Several area law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a car accident at the Davenport Airport Saturday morning.

Iowa State Patrol are the lead investigators. Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff's Office and Davenport Fire were all on the scene.

This is a developing. story.