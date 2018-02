The Iowa DOT has closed the northbound lanes of I-35 between exit 113 and Highway 30 to allow access for emergency vehicles.

________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

Multiple accidents on I-35 southbound have caused a blocked road near Ames. Authorities say at least 50 vehicles are involved.

At 12;52 p.m., Google reported a two-minute delay northbound and a 15-minute delay southbound.

Between Exit 113:13th Street and Exit 111: US 30 (Ames).

Stay with TV9 for the latest update.