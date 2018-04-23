Multiple cars broken into in Blue Grass, police asking for public's help

Multiple vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Blue Grass, this according to Blue Grass police.

Police say approximately six unlocked vehicles were rummaged through and the only things that were taken was loose change.

If you are someone who had their vehicle broken into, police are asking you to report it even if nothing was taken. This will help police pinpoint the pattern and might help them put a stop to the break-ins. If you have video footage from that night and see something when you review it, police would like to hear from you as well.