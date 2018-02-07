Multiple crews respond to business fire in Colona, Ill.

UPDATE - Fire officials say there are more than more than 100 feet of damage at the I-80 Equipment LLC. The roof of the building did cave and 3 trucks that are inside the facility are damaged.

Over 135 firefighters were on scene from 18 different de[artments, including one unit from Scott County.

Firefighters ran out of a water supply at one point to contain the smoke and fire. Units had to use water from the Hennepin canal to keep it contained.

UPDATE: According to their Facebook page, I-80 Equipment LLC was founded in 1992. It says they recondition bucket trucks. While looking for information into the business, we discovered they filed for bankruptcy in December of 2017. Those documents are attached to this story.

ORIGINAL: Multiple fire crews are responding to a business fire on East 550th Street. The business located at the address is listed as I-80 Equipment Bucket Trucks.

Heavy smoke can be seen from the road. The roof of the north end had collapsed.

We have a crew on scene and are working to get more information. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.