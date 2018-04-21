Multiple departments respond to fire at Arconic

Multiple Fire Departments responded to a fire at Arconic just before 6 p.m. Saturday Night.

Arconic is located at 265 Bellingham Road in Bettendorf.

Viewer photos sent to KWQC show a plume of black smoke crossing over State Street.

Arconic Community Relations Manager John Riches says the fire was "relatively small" and was on top of a furnace at the business.

He says no one was evacuated or injured, and as of 6:30 p.m. the fire was out.

Fire crews appeared to be looking at the roof of one of the buildings at Arconic.

No word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.