Multiple departments respond to house fire in Burlington

A single-family home has sustained excessive damage after a house fire began before 11 p.m. Sunday night, March 11.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the 10,000 block of Wildlife Lakes Drive for reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, responding firefighters found a single-family home heavily involved in a fire.

The homeowners were home at the time of the fire and were able to exit the home, along with their pets without injury.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious.

Mutual aid was requested from Danville, Gladstone, Mediapolis and West Burlington Fire Departments. Burlington firefighters remained on scene until 4:22 a.m. Monday morning, March 12.

No injuries were reported and damage estimates are still being assessed.