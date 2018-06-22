Airborne vehicle, Multiple injuries in Highway 61 crash

A family of four was injured in a crash on Highway 61 caused by a driver falling asleep at the wheel.

On June 21st at 4:46 pm two vehicles collided in the area of mile marker 18 on US Highway 61. Kendrick Seville of Keokuk fell asleep at the wheel causing his vehicle to veer into a median and strike a vehicle driven by George Sargent of Keokuk.

Seville's vehicle, which had his wife and two children inside, was torn into two and one child was ejected from the vehicle. All were seatbelted or in child safety restraints at the time of the accident. The family was treated on scene, and one child was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals for injuries.

Sargent's vehicle, which had his four minor children inside, struck the bridge railing and was sent airborne. No injuries were reported for Sargent or his children.