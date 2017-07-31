Multiple people and pets rescued from sinking boat

Three people were rescued from a sinking boat at 9:35 P.M. Sunday night, according to Clinton police.

Fire and Police crews responded by rescue boat to the call on the Mississippi River and Beaver Channel for a boat which hit a wing dam and was sinking.

Two adults, one child, and two dogs were rescued from the boat, and no one was injured.

Police say the Coast Guard was notified of the boat and will plan the removal to prevent oil and gas from spilling into the river.