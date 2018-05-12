Multiple people injured after two-vehicle collision

Around 10:45 a.m. on May 11 the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle collision. It happened on Highway 20 near Woodbine, Illinois.

One vehicle traveling westbound, driven by 42-year-old Chastity Way. crossed over the center line and hit another, driven by 63-year-old Joseph Heitkamp, nearly head-on. Way's vehicle stopped in the eastbound lane while Heitkamp's went into the ditch.

Way and his passenger, 36-year-old Valencia Alexander, were taken to Freeport Hospital. Way was later taken to Mercy health Rockford.

Heitkamp was also taken to Freeport Hospital, but was later transported to Mercy health Rockford. His passenger, 63-year-old Judy Heitkamp was airlifted to Mercy health Rockford.

The condition of those involved is not known.

The crash is under investigation.