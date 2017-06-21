Moline Police make multiple shoplifting arrests

The Moline Police department has made around a dozen arrests after focusing on stopping shoplifting this week.

For the Booster Buster Detail, Uniformed police officers worked alongside plain clothes police officers and loss prevention associates to actively identify and arrest those persons committing retail thefts.

After just two days police say they have made five misdemeanor arrests, issued five city citations, made one felony arrest, and several other investigations regarding past retail theft cases were also generated or solved.

Moline Police say the shoplifting details are performed periodically throughout the year.

