Multiple shot in Cleveland while filming music video

Multiple people have been shot while filming a music video in Cleveland.

Police say hundreds had gathered in a park to film the video. They later moved to a bar, that's where the shooting took place early Thursday morning.

At least five people were shot, two were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Local reports say there were dozens of shell casings on the ground following the shooting.

Investigators are on the scene and are expected to be there for a long while.

Police have not provided any information on suspects.