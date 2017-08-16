Four shootings under investigation in Davenport

Davenport were police extremely busy overnight, responding to multiple shots fired calls throughout town, two people being treated for gun shot wounds, including a teenager.

The two who were hit by bullets are expected to recover. they were shot in separate incidents but in the same part of town.

Davenport police responded to the first call and at an apartment complex on Elmore Avenue near Walmart at 5:47 pm, where one man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The next call was just 13 minutes later, at 6:00 PM, on the 2100 block of Telegraph Road no one was hurt and no property damaged.

Then around 7:15, police responded to the 1300 block of West 13th street in Davenport. Once police arrived on scene they say they found a child in an alley with a gun shot wound. She was also taken to the hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries.

Finally in the same area, early in the morning, around 4:15 AM, police responded to a house that was shot at.

We spoke with a resident who lives in the neighborhood. she says it's not something that usually happens.

"90 percent of the people in this neighborhood are good people and they're honest and you can talk to them about any problem that you have, but who's coming into this neighborhood doing the shooting and carrying on, I don't know where they come from," said resident Gwendolyn Homan.

The Davenport Police can't say what's behind these shots fired calls because they are still under investigation.