Multiple suspects wanted out of Mercer County on various charges

Officials in Mercer County are searching for multiple wanted suspects and are asking the public for their help.

The 12 suspects are wanted on various charges including Aggravated Battery to a Child, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and more.

A few of the suspects are listed below, however, you can find a full list of the wanted suspects by clicking this link.

33-year-old Trenton Carl Miller has been listed as wanted as of June 28, 2018. Police say Miller is wanted on an Aggravated Battery to a Child charge.

Miller is described as a white male with blue eyes and short brown hair. He is 5'10" and weighs 180-pounds.

Police are also searching for 33-year-old John M. Bush. Bush has been wanted as of July 3, 2018 and is wanted on Possession of Methamphetamine charges.

Bush is described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 6'5" and weighs 235-pounds.

Police say 23-year-old Cordero Dionte Wright is wanted for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He has been wanted since July 3, 2018.

Wright is described as a black male with brown eyes and long black hair. He is 5'7" and weighs 180-pounds.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.