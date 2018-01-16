Multiple vehicle accident at Kimberly and Marquette in Davenport-UPDATED

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: Police tell us four cars were stopped in the left turning lane on westbound Kimberly Road, waiting to turn on to Marquette. According to police, a Jeep Cherokee failed to stop caused a chain reaction.

No one hurt or taken to hospital.

Traffic is expected to be back to normal shortly.

ORIGINAL: One vehicle was wedged under another in a multiple vehicle accident at Kimberly and Marquette in Davenport Tuesday afternoon.

