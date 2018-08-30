Multiple wanted by police on unrelated charges in the Quad Cities

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is searching for multiple wanted suspects, all on unrelated charges.

44-year-old Michelle Ann Browning is wanted out of Rock Island County. Browning is wanted on Probation Violation, Possession Methamphetamine and Probation Violation, and Felony Retail Theft.

She is described as a white woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5'3" and approximately 135-pounds.

22-year-old Aigner Rashea Garner is wanted out of Rock Island County as well. She is wanted for Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding Police. Police say Garner was driving without a license in Rock Island County when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police say she fled police and ran multiple stop signs. Officials issued a warrant for her arrest with the Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding Police charge.

She is described as a black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5'6" and approximately 120-pounds.

30-year-old Addidas Michael Williams is wanted out of East Moline on Violation Violent Offender Against Youth Registration.

He is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'9" and approximately 150-pounds.

48-year-old Carey Lloyd Crowder Jr. is wanted out of East Moline as well. He is wanted on Sex Offender Failure to Register charges.

He is described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 5'6" and approximately 180-pounds.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is currently searching for 17 suspects. You can find a full list of wanted suspects by clicking this link.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.