Murder Charges filed in death of Mollie Tibbetts

A first-degree murder charge had been filed in connection with the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts, who was last seen jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, resides in rural Poweshiek County but is considered an illegal immigrant according to authorities.

A body was discovered in the early morning hours of August 21, in a farm field southeast of Brooklyn, Iowa. Rivera led investigators to the body, which was covered in cornstalks.

The identity has not been confirmed, but it is believed to be Mollie Tibbetts.

“Our hearts go out to the Tibbetts family and to the Brooklyn community. It is a loss for all of us,” said Poweshiek County Sheriff Tom Kriegel. “We appreciate the support for law enforcement community in their commitment to this investigation, and we thank the Brooklyn community for their support for the investigation.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation received more than 4,000 tips during the investigation. Including home surveillance video that showed Mollie out jogging and Rivera's vehicle in the vicinity. That allowed investigators to track his movements and ultimately determine that he was the last person to see her.

They also said she was abducted on July 18th and her digital footprint was key evidence in solving the case.