Murder charge filed in Ped Mall shooting in Iowa City

A shooting at the Ped Mall over the weekend has turned into a murder investigation.

Iowa City police say they have charged the suspect with murder following the death of one of the victims. 22-year-old Kaleek Asham Douglas Jones of Iowa City has died.

He was one of three people injured in the shooting early Sunday morning, Aug,. 27, 2017. Lamar Cheyenne Wilson, 21, of Iowa City had previously been charged with three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of attempted murder. Wilson has now been charged with murder in the first degree.

Donte Ronnel Taylor, 21, of Cedar Rapids remains in custody on the initial charges of control of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in stolen weapons, and carrying weapons.

The University of Iowa issued a campus alert following the report of the shooting, but it did not involve any students.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.