Murder charges filed in death of woman in Dubuque

A woman is dead and a man charged with her murder in Dubuque.

On December 3rd, 2017, at about 11:20 p.m., Dubuque Police responded to the 900 block High Bluff Street on the report of a dead female inside the home.

Upon arrival, officers located the body and determined the death was suspicious in nature. The woman is identified as 42-year-old Beverly Puccio.

Investigators determined at some point Saturday night (the 2nd) she encountered Michael Piantieri, 36, at the Walnut Tap at 909 Walnut Street. The two later left the bar and went back to Puccio’s residence, where it appears they had a physical altercation that resulted in injuries believed to have caused her death. The official cause and method of death are yet to be determined by the State Medical Examiner.

On Monday, after investigators developed Piantieri as the suspect, he was taken into the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed. He was then charged with 1st Degree Murder and faces life in prison if convicted. He is being held in the Dubuque County Jail, awaiting his initial court appearance.