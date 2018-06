A murder suspect is dead after a standoff with U.S. Marshals in north St. Louis.

When marshals arrived around 7:30 Tuesday morning, they heard gunshots fired inside a house on Greer.

Two hours later, a St. Louis police SWAT team entered the home and found a man dead. Police say that man appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Another man inside the home was not hurt.

The man who died was wanted in connection with a recent murder in Mississippi.