Muscatine Battalion chief Abbott to retire

After almost 22 years of serving the citizens of Muscatine as a member of the Muscatine Fire Department, Battalion Chief Brian Abbott will work his last shift on Thursday, May 31, 2018. A celebration of his firefighting career and on his retirement will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday in the dayroom of the Public Safety Building.

Abbott’s first day on the job was Nov. 19, 1996, and it has been a “shade over 21 and a half years” that he has been working for the citizens of Muscatine as a member of the Fire Department.

There will be time in his retirement to visit family and friends across the country along with camping trips with his wife. “I am actually looking forward to getting back to the farm and taking care of our little orchard that we have,” Abbott said.