Wesley United Methodist Church reopens months after EF2 tornado damages sanctuary

It's been 8 months since the congregation of Wesley United Methodist Church held a service in their building since an EF2 tornado ripped through their building in March.

But that all changed today, it was their first Sunday back in their old building. The first time, the church choir got to sing in their new sanctuary.

"Everything looks so bright and the old girl looks all new and fresh like she just had a facelift, but she still has her historic integrity and that's what I love most about this," said Denis Kemper, who's attended the church since she was a little girl.

Now with new stain glass windows, and doors, the entire church look even better than it did before, dozens taking in the restored beauty they all knew they would get back someday.

Although insurance covered most of the damage, the loyal congregation raised $500,000 to repair the church, a feat accomplished in just 4 months.

"To raise it that quickly just shows the heart that this congregation and this community has for this church," said the Director of Media Ministries, Katie Roquet.

Now members are back to enjoying time well spent with loved ones, and powerful songs, a place that's always felt like home.

"Everything just kind of popped, it's just like hey I'm home again I'm back where I need to be, it's beautiful in here," said church member, Maxx Williams

The organ which also a big piece of the church, was destroyed in the storm but church leaders say another organ will be shipped in near future, no time-table on that yet.