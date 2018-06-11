Muscatine's Highway 61 traffic camera set to be turned back on

The City of Muscatine has set a date to turn its speed camera back on after being part of a successful lawsuit.

In April, the Iowa Supreme Court has ruled the Iowa Department of Transportation didn't have the authority to order the removal of traffic cameras on state highways without proof they improved safety.

The suit was filed by several cities after the DOT issued rules in 2014 making cameras on state highways illegal unless cities had evidence that they improved safety.

On Monday, June 11, 2018, Muscatine announced the speed camera, located at Highway 61 and University will be turned back on effective Monday, June 18, 2018.

In a news release, Muscatine says the camera placement at that intersection "was not established to prevent accidents, although that is a positive result."

It went on to say, "the main concern with the University Drive-US 61 intersection was the speed of drivers on the westbound approach into the city."

The city says the camera succeeded in slowing drivers down. In the eight months that the camera was in operation at the intersection in 2011, the city says 12,857 speeding violations were processed. In the 12 months of 2016, that number was reduced to 5,999.

