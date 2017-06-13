Muscatine residents will soon be able to text message 9-1-1

With advances in technology and upgrades being implemented, Muscatine residents will soon be able to use the "Text-to-911" service

Muscatine Communications Manager Pro Tem Kevin Jenison says the phone lines at MUSCOM will be upgraded on Tuesday, June 13 as the facility begins the process of being able to accept the Text-to-911 messages. He says the MUSCOM lines will be down for around three-to-four (3-4) hours with calls ringing into Louisa County who will relay information to the MUSCOM 9-1-1 center for dispatch.

Jenison says the process was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The administrative phone lines will also be down with intermittent outages and will not ring into the building.

If you call the non-emergency line and it does not go through, Jenison says to wait a few minutes and try again. Chris Jasper, leader dispatcher for Muscatine County Joint Communications, also said that non-emergency information can also be relayed to MUSCOM on their Facebook page.

Once the upgrade is completed, the system will undergo testing before becoming operational.

Jenison says the service will be extremely helpful for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability

