Muscatine Man sentenced for repeated domestic abuse incidents

On Friday Jeremy Richard Munson, 41, of Muscatine, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two counts of domestic abuse by strangulation causing injury and one count of assault causing injury.

The charges Munson faced were related to separate incidents involving the same victim. Each investigation was conducted by the Muscatine Police Department.

Munson was sentenced to consecutive sentences of imprisonment for a total term of not to exceed 11 years. He was also ordered to not have contact with the victim.