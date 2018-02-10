Muscatine Mayor countersuing City Administrator

Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson has confirmed with TV-6 that she has filed a counter claim against City Administrator Gregg Mandsager.

According to Iowa Courts Online, the claim was filed yesterday.

"This continued litigation would not be my choice but I have to protect myself and my family," Mayor Broderson told TV-6 on Feb. 10.

The City Administrator filed the lawsuit three days after she won re-election.

In October, Mandsager announced he would be suing Broderson and the city for defamation.

In a letter, he wrote, “Broderson has lied about me on numerous occasions.”

A draft of the lawsuit listed more than two dozen examples of times Mandsager says Broderson lied about him.